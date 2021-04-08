The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a Molotov cocktail was thrown through a window at a house in western Wilson County.
According to a news release from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call in the 200 block of Oak Point Lane, just west of Gladeville, about a “Molotov cocktail coming through a window.”
The release further states, “Upon arrival, deputies found a small glass jar with a rag stuffed into it.”
Additionally, the jar was “filled with a possible accelerant,” according to the release. The release also said that deputies discovered a rock inside the home that “appeared to be thrown through the window.”
One of the homeowners told deputies that he could not think of anyone who would have done this.
No injuries were reported.
