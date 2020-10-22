The Lebanon City Council approved on first reading an initial $250,000 for flood mitigation during its meeting Tuesday.
The money will be used to hire contract crews for a series of drainage maintenance projects. The item passed unanimously, with Councilor Joey Carmack absent, and with little discussion. At the Oct. 15 work session, Mayor Bernie Ash said, “We really haven’t had the manpower to attack it like we need to, and my thought was that we could take some of the more persistent issues, bid them out by contract and get an independent contractor to get boots on the ground and get started working on some of these projects. And that would free up our drainage crew to do what they normally do.”
Councilor Fred Burton did ask about increasing the size of city work crews rather than hiring contractors, but Public Works Commissioner Jeff Baines responded by echoing Ash’s comment about “boots on the ground.”
Final approval of the $250,000 expenditure is on the agenda for a special called city council meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today. That meeting, like Tuesday’s will be conducted electronically.
The council also approved refinancing $15.7 million in general obligation bonds. That will save the city about $900,000, Finance Commissioner Stuart Lawson said.
Anyone who wants a Zoom invitation to the meeting or provide comments prior to the meeting should contact Mike Collinsworth at mcol linsworth@lebanontn.org or 15/443-2839 extension 2401.
