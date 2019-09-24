Organizers and supporters of the Wilson County Black History Committee's fundraiser for the Pickett Chapel pause for a photograph Saturday night during the committee's seventh annual Harvest Wine & Cheese event at Cumberland University's Baird Chapel. Committee Chair Mary McAdoo Harris said turnout was good. From left are, BJ Taylor, Linda Tapley-Barber, Bob O'Brien, Shannon Hodge, Pat O'Brien, Annie Watkins, Karla McAdoo, Phillip Hodge, Mary McAdoo Harris, Harry Harris, Jo Doris Pride, Jesse McLevain, Jo Ann Brown and Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash.
Photos by Joshua Hicks • Special to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.