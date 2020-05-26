Wilson County residents turned out Monday morning for a Memorial Day wreath-laying and salute organized by American Legion Post 15 at the Wilson County Veterans Museum in Lebanon. Pete Norman, commander of the post, said he was pleased with the turnout — about 100 people — considering the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m tickled to death,” Norman said. “Normally we’d have three times this many, but this is fantastic considering.” Those in attendance ranged from veterans from Mt. Juliet to children bearing American flags. “One thing I can say about Wilson County, it’s always been behind its veterans 100%,” Norman said.
