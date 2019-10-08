Foster tapped as Wilson Bank & Trust president

John Foster will be promoted to president of Wilson Bank & Trust to begin 2020, the bank's board of directors has announced.
The move finalizes Wilson Bank & Trust's executive succession plan, which will see the retirement of CEO Randall Clemons at the end of 2019, and the promotion of current President John McDearman into the CEO role, according to a news release. Foster will join McDearman at the top level of management.
Foster, who had overseen the bank's consumer lending operations since 2017, was promoted to chief consumer & community banking officer earlier this year. In that role, he has supervised the
regional presidents in charge of each geographical division of the bank. Prior to moving to the main office as a lender in 2011 and then earning a senior vice president promotion in 2013, he was manager of the bank's Gladeville office. Foster began his banking career at that location in 1998.
A lifelong Wilson County resident and Mt. Juliet High School graduate, Foster attended Middle Tennessee State University and has also earned a banking diploma from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
In the community, Foster has served as chairman of the Wilson County Fellowship of Christian Athletes and as a board member with United Way of Wilson County. He is a deacon at Gladeville Baptist Church. Foster and his wife Casey live in Gladeville and have two daughters, Ashley and Karli.
"John has proven himself as a very capable leader and decision maker, and he's approached every new role with enthusiasm and a tremendous work ethic," McDearman said in the release. "He was a natural fit for the president's role, and we look forward to great things as we work to keep making WBT an even better organization. Thanks to long-term planning by our board and the mentorship of Randall Clemons and Elmer Richerson in working with our next group of leaders, we're well prepared for a seamless transition and a bright future."
John Foster can be reached at 615-547-5648 or at jfoster@wilsonbank.com.
Wilson Bank & Trust is headquartered in Lebanon and operates 28 full-service offices in nine Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and mobile and online banking services.
