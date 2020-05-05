At least four of Tennessee’s 31 district attorney generals say they won’t prosecute anyone charged with criminally violating Gov. Bill Lee’s coronavirus-related executive orders impacting businesses.
The elected prosecutors cite several reasons for their decisions. They range from underlying questions about the constitutionality of Lee’s orders to vagueness in language and sometimes disparate treatment of impacted businesses based on geography and type of activity.
All four of the district attorneys are Republicans who represent multi-county districts in Southeast and Middle Tennessee.
Among them are 10th District Attorney General Stephen Crump of Cleveland, who announced last Wednesday his office won’t enforce criminal sanctions or penalties against anyone violating one of fellow Republican Lee’s executive orders.
“While I have great respect for Governor Lee, I cannot in good conscience, and with fidelity to my oath, allow what I believe to be unconstitutional criminal proceedings to take place,” said Crump, whose district includes Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk counties, in a statement. “There cannot be two standards of criminal justice in this state. It is not constitutional, nor is it just.”
Asked by the Times Free Press about the prosecutors’ decisions during his conference call with reporters on Friday, Lee, a Republican, pushed back.
“It’s very clear the executive orders are constitutional,” the governor said. “And that they’re intended in this particular instance to provide for public safety and to protect Tennesseans and to make decisions that will ensure the health and safety of our citizens. That’s why they’ve been made.”
The prosecutors’ sentiment underscores some of the pressures Lee has been under in recent weeks. And that sentiment, also shared by a number of Lee’s fellow Republicans in the General Assembly, appears to be a factor in his move to begin lifting many of the legal restrictions he imposed earlier on economic activity.
He’s allowed restaurants to resume dine-in services and retail businesses to re-open under guideliness rather than requirements. And he says businesses will readily adopt them under what Lee calls the “Tennessee Pledge.”
It calls for businesses in a growing number of areas to commit to safely operate under recommended guidelines but not mandates.
One of the tipping points for Crump and fellow prosecutors Craig Northcutt of Tullahoma in the 14th Judicial District, Bryant Dunaway of Cookeville in the 13th Judicial District and Brent Cooper of Columbia in the 22nd District was Lee’s Executive Order 30.
Issued last Tuesday and effective Wednesday, the order among other things continued the closure of “close contact personal services” such as barber shops, hair and nail salons and “entertainment, recreational, and certain other gathering venues” while still banning “social or recreational gatherings of 10 or more people.”
But also on Wednesday, Lee announced he will lift previously imposed closures for personal care businesses and allowed them to start reopening as the governor seeks to restart the state’s economy amid massive unemployment.
Some Democrats and physicians have have been critical of the moves, saying Lee’s lifting of mandates, increasing nonessential business activity and moving to guidelines risk fanning the spread of the potentially deadly virus.
Tennessee physicians say the state is by no means ready to reopen.
Some prosecutors continued to weigh in even after Lee announced Wednesday that he intends to allow those close personal care services to resume business this coming Wednesday under guidelines.
