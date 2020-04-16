The Tennessee Department of Health will be providing free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 Saturday in Wilson County.
“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19,” a news release from the department said. “This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.”
Nasal swabs will be collected by nurses or National Guard medics, and test results will be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.
In Wilson County, the testing site will be the Wilson County Health Department, 927 E. Baddour Parkway, in Lebanon. The hours are 9 a.m. to noon.
There will be 32 other testing sites this weekend across the state. For more information, go to www.tn.gov/health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.