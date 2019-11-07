The Wilson County Health Department is offering flu vaccines at no charge to the community during a special "FightFluTN" vaccination event Nov. 19.
"Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and others from the flu and help keep our community healthy," said Wilson County Health Department Director Tim Diffenderfer. "The flu can make you very sick, keep you away from work, school and other activities, put you in the hospital or even take your life. We urge everyone in Wilson County who has not received a flu shot yet to get one now, and this event is a great time to do it."
The Wilson County Health Department will provide flu shots Nov. 19 at no cost to anyone who wishes to receive one at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in the East Building from 2-6 p.m. No appointment is needed on this day. Last year 134 individuals were served during the Free Flu Day event.
Seasonal influenza activity is spreading in Wilson County and across Tennessee and is expected to continue for months, so it's important for anyone over six months of age who hasn't had a flu shot this flu season to get one now. The flu vaccine is especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over age 50 and those with chronic medical conditions. The flu shot remains the best protection against influenza.
For more information about the flu and getting a flu vaccine, contact your health care provider, call the Wilson County Health Department at 615-444-5325 or visit tn.gov/health/fightflu.
