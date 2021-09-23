For a few hours this afternoon, Cumberland University’s Memorial Hall Lawn will be lined with healthcare vendors and providers for a free health fair and clinic.
Marcia Barnes, assistant professor at Cumberland’s Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions, said the event presented itself as a great opportunity to showcase the avenues to personal wellness available to the community. The fair was coordinated by Barnes and Executive Director of Charis Health Lauren Smith.
“We have been overwhelmed by the positive responses we have received from the local health care and wellness community to participate in this event,” said Barnes. “Based on the positive response we’ve received, we hope to make this into an annual event.”
“If people are like me, they might not know everything that’s out there,” Barnes said.
“We wanted to involve the people who live in Lebanon, because there are probably a lot of resources available they don’t know about.” She hopes this health fair will provide that insight for people in the community.
Per Barnes, there will be over 30 vendors ranging in specializations from nutrition to exercise and even medical screenings. There will actually be a mobile mammogram unit available for anyone who wishes to have that test conducted.
Some of the local vendors involved include Gibbs Pharmacy, Livewire Nutrition & Energy, and the Corn Crib Health Store.
COVID-19 and flu vaccinations will be available as well.
“We wanted to give back to our community, and thought this would be a great way to put all the resources in one place.”
Members of the university’s Student Nurses Association will be helping to man the booths. Barnes said the organization is “always looking for volunteer opportunities to give back to the Lebanon community,” and that
Rusty Richardson, CU’s executive director of community relations and external affairs, said that the event was “Dr. Barnes’ vision.”
While forecasts are calling for clear skies and warm weather, Richardson said that if rain does rear its head, or the ground is unnavigable for saturation, that a contingency plan was in place to move the event inside Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
The event starts at 1 p.m. and lasts until 6 p.m.
