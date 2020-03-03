Cumberland University will host local Freedom Rider and civil rights activist Ernest “Rip” Patton Jr. for a Chapel Chat titled, “Freedom Riders: An Intimate Talk and Q&A with a Civil Rights Hero,” on March 16 at 12:30 p.m. in Baird Chapel. The event will be open to all.
As a young college student at Tennessee State University, Patton joined the civil rights movement as a member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) in Nashville and became a Freedom Rider in 1961. He participated in the Greyhound Freedom Ride to Jackson, Mississippi, resulting in his arrest and transfer to the notorious Parchman State Prison Farm in Mississippi.
The Freedom Riders were a racially diverse group of men and women that risked their own lives to take a stand for freedom, equality, and dignity as they peacefully protested injustice and tested a U.S. Supreme Court ruling to outlaw segregation in all interstate public facilities.
“The Freedom Riders and other civil rights heroes continue to inspire us to take a stand for liberty and justice for all — and to intentionally work to expand liberty and justice until all truly are included,” said Kent Hallman, sociology and criminal justice professor and event organizer. “For much work remains to be done and these heroes knew that we will only become one ‘Beloved Community’ if we use the instruments of liberty and justice: defeating hate with love, turmoil with offers of peace, fear with education and division with renewed unity.”
Today, Patton travels locally and nationally to share his story with students to teach them about the civil rights movement and create conversations about the African American struggle. Patton has also shared his experience with local news outlets and on the “Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2011.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have Patton speaking to our students and community on a topic of which its importance and relevance has not waivered since its origins, “ said Bill McKee, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “As students continue their journey through higher education, we strive to give students educational opportunities both in and out of the classroom, to help them become mindful and engaged citizens throughout the world.”
The event will feature Patton’s personal experiences and reflections as well as musical arrangements. The event will also be free of charge.
Learn more about Patton here: https://www.blackpast.org/african-american-history/patton-ernest-rip-1940/.
Watch Patton’s interview with Oprah Winfrey here: https://bit.ly/2T5R9zz.
