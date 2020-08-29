Nearly 50 years ago, Nashville Freedom Rider Ernest “Rip” Patton Jr. was arrested on the front lines of the fight against segregation in the United States.
Patton had joined several sit-ins, stand-ins and boycotts before boarding a Greyhound bus from Nashville to Jackson, Mississippi on May 24, 1961 to peacefully protest segregation on public transportation. He was among 300 African Americans taken to the state penitentiary as a result.
Today, Patton travels the country sharing his experiences with students, many of whom are grappling with racial tensions following incidents like the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin and George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. His most recent stop took him to Cumberland University for a presentation and panel discussion on Thursday.
“We in Nashville would announce ourselves through music,” he said. “We would announce our presence through music. We didn’t loot, we didn’t burn, we all didn’t talk at the same time, but we would sing.”
Nonviolence and the importance of organization were Patton’s biggest takeaways from the successes of the 1960s civil rights movement. He also encouraged today’s activists to follow the teachings of James Lawson, who mentored many of the movement’s leaders while attending Vanderbilt University.
“Lawson taught us about nonviolence and nonviolent resistance,” he said. “He taught us things from the Bible. He taught us how to cover up when you were being beaten, because the Bible says to love thy neighbor as thyself. And I figure you’re going to beat up on somebody, you don’t love yourself.”
Patton said those peaceful tactics saw increasing numbers of allies join the Freedom Riders for sit-ins at segregated businesses. During mass arrests in that era, activists also filled the prison system over capacity instead of paying $50 fines for coming into segregated spaces.
“We didn’t do anything wrong, why pay the fine?” Patton said. “We’re going to fill your jail — and that’s what we did.”
Patton also emphasized that the Freedom Riders would designate one person as a speaker to represent them, while the others would silently show support. He said having that consistent messaging helped the group to affect change.
“You have to have, I’ll use the term president, of an organization,” he said. “You have to have a vice president, even have a sergeant at arms … we would have been there in numbers without saying a word.”
After Patton’s presentation, local African American community leaders joined him on stage for a panel discussion on racism, activism and other issues.
“I was blessed to be able to spend time with my great-grandmother, who was an actual slave, that worked on an actual farm … where my family resided,” Cumberland University professor Valerie King said. “We have the potential to educate ourselves, to share information, to validate information and to build our story so you can understand your identity.”
King said Americans outside the Black community have several ways they can ally themselves, but that authenticity is perhaps the most important.
“How can you understand when your skin isn’t my skin?” she said. “But what you can do is be there and be that sounding board, and use your voice and use your privilege when wrong is wrong to call it out, when right is right to support it and be that megaphone that’s a part of it. Be authentic with it, though. It doesn’t just happen that you respond to it once and it goes away. His is our lives, it’s been the lives of our ancestors and it will be the lives of those that are coming on.”
King also said those interested in helping the Black community should take it upon themselves to research.
“I’m an educator, but it’s not my place to educate you on the history of the community,” she said. “You need to spend the time to read the books, to meet the people, to attend events like this and have the opportunity to speak to someone that is the reason we’re even here where we are today, and to learn and ask questions and to grow.”
Cumberland University professor Roshanda Odom added that helping people confront their prejudices is more effective than attacking them. For her diversity classes each semester, she has her students write her a letter outlining their own prejudices.
“Every semester of my class I get different answers,” she said. “After I get those questions, I go in and I change my syllabus around to address those questions … what they do, they go home and talk to their parents. They talk to the community. And so that’s how we do it — I don’t change their mind by yelling and screaming.”
Odom said today’s activists should also take that into account when dealing with police officers and authority figures.
“I appreciate you walking the streets, I surely appreciate that,” she said of today’s peaceful protestors. “But what I don’t appreciate is when you look in the eyes of the White police officer in Nashville, in Lebanon, in Sumner County, whatever, and you’re pointing at them, or yelling at them and you’re accusing. I know your pain, but … that’s the reason why the react the way they react. Think about if someone did that to you, how angry you’d be.”
That nonconfrontational approach is comes straight from Lawson’s playbook and was passed down by others like Patton, but he said his role in the movement was simply another part of his life.
“Personally, I don’t look at myself as leaving a legacy,” Patton said. “I’m just doing what God asked me to do.”
Patton’s presentation, “It’s Time to Rise Together: Celebrating Black Voices at CU” was the first in a four-part series titled meant to highlight diverse voices on CU’s campus. Upcoming events will focus on Native Americans, indigenous peoples and the Hispanic community.
