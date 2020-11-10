NASHVILLE — Snack manufacturer Frito-Lay is planning a $100 million expansion in Tennessee that is expected to add 100 new jobs.
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Department says the growth of the company’s Pulaski operations will feature manufacturing and warehouse expansions, including four new manufacturing lines to support future growth.
The new lines will make products from the PopCorners brand.
Frito-Lay is a division of PepsiCo and employs about 2,100 people in Tennessee. The company has operated in Pulaski for more than four decades.
The new project is set to begin construction in early 2021, with an anticipated completion date of early 2022.
