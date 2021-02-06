MEMPHIS — The Federal Trade Commission received more than 35,000 reports of fraud in Tennessee in 2020, resulting in more than $40.6 million in losses, the agency said.
The commission said Thursday the state’s fraud numbers increased from 2019, when there were 28,000 reports and $20.7 million in losses. The FTC builds a database that receives reports from consumers, the Better Business Bureau, federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and other organizations.
Consumers in Tennessee reported identity theft most frequently, the FTC said. Other types of reports included imposter scams and fraud from credit bureaus, online shopping and banks and lenders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.