"I want all the sports to do well, we all have to hold each other accountable. We want to be competing for championships in all sports and if we're not, why not?"
That's Phillip Fulmer's take on his job as athletic director at the University of Tennessee. The former football coach spoke to fans at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday about the current season and his vision for the future of the athletic department.
Fulmer assumed the role of AD at the end of 2017. He has previously served as special adviser to UT President Joe DiPietro for community, athletics and university relations and as head football coach from 1992-2008.
In an interview with the Lebanon Democrat, Fulmer said he's disappointed in the current football season.
"I handle fans with honesty," Fulmer said. "I know they're disappointed. I am too. But we
love Tennessee and I'm going to do everything I can to get it back on track."
He admitted that many people are at fault for the tough season.
"We've made progress in some positions but other positions need work. Our quarterback hasn't played great yet," Fulmer said. "But it's a long season and we have a chance to turn it around and that's certainly what we're planning to do."
Fulmer said transitioning from coach to athletic director has been a good experience, because of his familiarity with the culture at UT.
"It's a completely new position but I know the place very well," Fulmer said. "I know the people and the culture. I was fortunate to inherit a group of people -- my staff -- that love Tennessee, so I have tremendous support around me."
Fulmer also spoke about chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or brain injury caused by repeated blows to the head, in contact sports, and how the University of Tennessee is working to prevent them.
"Changing in rules, changing in equipment, any and all ways that we can attack this problem are good," Fulmer said. "No one wants playing a sport to be something that has a negative impact on your life."
The event was organized by the Wilson County Sports Council division of the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, which was formed with the purpose of supporting existing athletic events, bringing new competitions for local playing fields and facilities, and raising money through different activities for Wilson County student-athlete scholarships and awards.
Melanie Minter, the president and CEO of the chamber, said the event sold out quickly and drew visitors from the region.
"There were people from different counties that were here for the event -- it brought a lot of tourism," Minter said. "Tickets went on sale in mid-August and we were sold out by the first of September."
Necole Bell, the chairman of the chamber board, said Fulmer loved the event as much as the attendees did.
"Coach Fulmer was really pleased with the turnout and the positivity of the crowd," Bell said. "The mood was great, he was very personable and spoke about his family and faith and took questions at the end about football and sports as a whole."
Both Bell and Minter agreed that the event was a positive experience for Wilson County and all in attendance.
"Really, the event was not just about football," Minter said. "It was about bringing Tennesseeans together and to let the University of Tennessee know how important they are for our state."
