“TVA and Middle Tennessee Electric congratulate Genuine Parts Company on its decision to expand operations and create new job opportunities in Wilson County,” TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley said in the release. “Helping to facilitate job creation and investment in the region is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service and we are proud to celebrate this announcement with our partners … and wish Genuine Parts Company continued success in the Valley.”
According to Dan Mueller, the senior vice president of NAPA’s global supply chain, the new facility measures 325,000 square feet and will ship products to more than 300 NAPA stores.
“This expansion demonstrates the strength of Tennessee’s automotive manufacturing industry and the talented workforce available in Wilson County,” State Rep. Clark Boyd said in the release. “These 250 jobs will create a significant boost for our local economy. I congratulate our local officials and economic development leaders for their role in bringing this new investment to our community.”
