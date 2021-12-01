Several Wilson County-based nonprofits took part in the global philanthropy movement #GivingTuesday this week, and while the size those entities varies as much as their individual missions, the goals remained the same ... to advance those missions and increase exposure and visibility.
Scott Ridgway is the director of the 15th Judicial District’s Child Advocacy Center. The organization’s goal is to promote general education about signs of abuse and neglect so that adults can spot those indicators even if a child doesn’t speak up.
On Tuesday, through a partnership with the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce, the CAC held fundraisers at two O’Charley’s locations in the county. Ridgway said that he took up a post at the Mt. Juliet restaurant while the organization’s forensic interviewer, CeCe Ralston, went to the Lebanon location.
For an organization that can do a lot of educating in five minutes, the set-up lent itself to promoting the main cause of the CAC. More than simply that, the conversation became trading blocks for personal and second-hand accounts of abusive situations. Ridgway said that it just reiterates how much of a widespread problem that abuse can be, but the level of diner engagement keeps him optimistic that change is possible.
“In just a short time, getting someone the information about warning signs can lead them to start asking the right questions,” Ridgway said. “Education is the key component to raising awareness and ultimately helping a child get out of an abusive situation.”
Through the partnership with the chamber, O’Charley’s agreed to donate 15% of sales from Tuesday night to the CAC, but Ridgway said that he doesn’t look at the opportunity as strictly dollars and cents.
“I’ve always had the philosophy that if we reach one family, that’s enough for me,” Ridgway said. “Even if we only make $10, that’s enough for me, so long as we are able to teach one person what we do. You simply can’t put a price tag on helping out a child in need.”
Since the CAC began participating in #GivingTuesday, the revenue received has only increased. According to Ridgway, in 2019, the CAC received approximately $400. On Tuesday, it came up just shy of $1,000.
Every time the CAC interviews a survivor or victim of an abusive household, the child can choose a toy to keep. Ridgway said that small gesture can have a big impact for a child who overcomes a traumatic experience. The director added that the money from Tuesday would go back to this fund, so that they can continue providing that for the children.
Another local non-profit, Prospect Inc., was paired up with Sammy B’s Restaurant for a #GivingTuesday dinner.
Prospect is an organization with a mission to expand work and life opportunities for individuals living with disabilities.
The organization’s executive director, Andy White, explained that they provide “support services that those individuals need to afford them as much independence and inclusion in our community as possible, whether they want to go to church, get a job or volunteer their time.”
“Prospect believes that working offers many benefits beyond just earning a paycheck,” White said. “Being able to contribute to a greater cause, meet new people, and having the opportunity to advance professionally are just a few reasons adults work.”
White said that he was very pleased to have been partnered with Sammy B’s, a restaurant that he called a “staple in the community.”
He also remarked as to how grateful he is to the restauranteurs for allowing them to include some cards at the table that featured information about his organization’s plans and goals.
“It really helped propel our messaging while still letting diners enjoy their evening out,” White said.
The final totals of money raised is still being tabulated.
Lebanon’s hometown university, Cumberland University, took part in the international day of giving as well.
As recently as 2020, Cumberland raised more than $41,000 from #GivingTuesday. However, the university’s executive director of marketing and communications, Caitlin Vaughn, relayed that 2021 had been an even bigger success.
Vaughn said that gifts made this year will support the university’s annual giving campaign, which is essential to strengthening the fiscal sustainability of the university and allowing Cumberland to fulfill its mission of preparing students for successful and productive careers.
Cumberland’s vice president of advancement, Courtney Wheeler, announced that CU ”exceeded its goal of $25,000 raised on #GivingTuesday.”
“As of (Wednesday), we’ve almost doubled our goal,” Wheeler said. “And thanks to those generous donors, we have have raised over $44,000 that will go towards enhancing the CU experience for students for years to come.”
Wheeler elaborated that the giving campaign funds critical elements of the education experience, such as providing tuition subsidies to students, maintaining student access to costly research subscriptions and databases, providing access to ongoing career counseling, year-round academic advising and ensuring robust internet connectivity across the campus.
In 2020, the money raised by CU contributed to it’s Ignite the Vision Major Gifts Initiative. The release from Vaughn stated that due to donations, “The Ignite the Vision campaign, which had a goal of raising just over $1.7 million, was fulfilled.”
She explained that the initiative funded projects to enhance the safety, quality and efficiency of the Cumberland campus, including student scholarships, enhancements to the Memorial Hall Lawn and the Philips Dining Hall and support for the Phoenix Marching Band.
Those organizations represent just a handful of those who took part in #GivingTuesday.
Next year’s event will take place on Nov. 29.
