A seventh grader at Gladeville Middle School will be among 69 Tennessee students representing the state in the 2019-2020 National History Day competition.
Mackenzie Egan took second place in the Junior Individual Performance category at this year’s Tennessee History Day with a project on in vitro fertilization titled: “Fertility Breakthrough! IVF and The First Test Tube Baby.”
“My project was an individual performance, so it was just me, and I did IVF and the first test tube baby,” she said. “I thought that would be something really interesting that not a lot of people would do.”
Egan’s project was a nearly 10-minute video in which she portrayed five different roles of people involved in the process of IVF, from counselors who advise couples to a would-be mother to doctors who perform the procedure. Her video also included information on the history of IVF, which came about in the 1970s.
“I did character changes, adding a lab coat or glasses,” she said of her project, which required multiple takes over “two or three days” to get just right.
“The requirement was no editing of the video,” added Brian Egan, Mackenzie’s father. “Getting the one take that she was happy with took a while. There was always some minor thing.”
Egan participated under the guidance of educator Amy Wilken and will be participating in the national competition for the second straight year.
“She’s so incredible; she put so much time and effort into this project,” Wilken said. “She had all kinds of data — including how many babies each year are born through IVF in the U.S. and the world.”
Egan’s father said Wilken was largely responsible for inspiring her to take on the project.
“She’s great,” Egan said. “She’s one of the best teachers I’ve ever had.”
Egan used a variety of sources for her project, even reaching out to Louise Brown, an Englishwoman who was the world’s baby born through IVF in 1978. Her manager said Brown does not respond to these type of inquiries since she gets so many of them, but it showed the lengths Egan went to for her project.
For Egan, the project on IVF was of special interest as she is a “test tube baby” herself. She talked to doctors, her own family and other families who had gone through the process to learn as much as she could on the subject.
“I got inspiration for this topic because it was how my parents had my sister and I,” she said. “I thought it would be something close to my personal heart and something I could present in a good way.”
Wilken said the subject was very personal for Egan, so she devoted a lot of time to her work.
“She reached out to doctors and got interviews, she did tons of research, hours and hours spent on this project,” she said.
Wilken added that Egan’s experience at nationals last year gave her a leg up in this year’s state competition. Egan was also involved in training sessions for the Tennessee event.
“She went to UT-Knoxville and did a training about primary sources, then used that knowledge this year to gain more interview access,” she said.
History Day is a yearlong competition in which students in grades 6-12 compete by submitting group or individual projects about people and events of historical significance. These projects include dramatic performances, imaginative exhibits, multimedia documentaries, websites and research papers related to this year’s theme, which was “Breaking Barriers in History.”
Egan qualified for the state level by winning a regional competition held at Middle Tennessee State University. Due to school closures and social distancing, this year’s Tennessee History Day became an online competition held during the first two weeks of April.
Two other Gladeville Middle students received awards at Tennessee History Day:
Kathrine Sweitzer took third place in the Junior Group Documentary category with a project titled “Breaking the Barriers of Boston,” and Trish Zheng took third place in the Junior Individual Exhibit category with her “Susan la Flesche: Defy Gender and Cultural Expectations” project.
The 69 students from Tennessee advancing to the National History Day will compete with students from across the country for awards and scholarships. This year’s National History Day competition will be hosted virtually from the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Maryland, from June 14-18.
Egan said she hopes to do well on the national stage after she was eliminated in the first round of the 2019 competition. Her project last year was on Alice Paul and the 19th Amendment, she said.
“The experience for her to be able to go last year as a sixth-grader and being able to see the level of the competition nationally was great,” Brian Egan said. “This year, she’s going to have to tell that story.”
For this year’s competition, Mackenzie has to submit the script of her project rather than a video.
“This year, my personal goal is to work on my bibliography because we have to list all of our sources,” she said. “That’s a really good way to bump up your project.”
