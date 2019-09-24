Mt. Juliet High School superfan Joe Driscoll helps the cheerleaders fire the fans up during Friday night's football game against Wilson Central. The Golden Bears came out on top 42-17. See Page A9 for complete coverage.
Photos by George Page • Special to the News
