Friends of Richard Whitener created a memorial fund and hosted a golf tournament that raised $2,000 for Compassionate Hands, a local homeless ministry.
Mike Dover led a group of community leaders who started the Richard Whitener Memorial Foundation.
“I wanted to keep Richard’s memory alive because of the impact he had on so many people in the community,” said Dover. “He had an incredible love for family, for friends and for all of Wilson County.”
Whitener was involved with West Haven Baptist Church, Lebanon Rotary Club, Lebanon Youth Baseball League, and other community organizations. He was a partner with THW Insurance. Whitener battled a brain tumor and died May 17, 2019 at age 57.
Foundation leaders selected Compassionate Hands as the first recipient of charitable donations.
“Some of us heard John Grant speak at Rotary in the last year, and we were impressed with the work they are doing to help the homeless,” said Dover.
Compassionate Hands is a network of 40 Wilson County churches offering winter shelter and year-round support to people experiencing homelessness.
“We have significant new costs due to COVID. The biggest expense is purchasing a building on College Street to serve as a men’s shelter,” said Executive Director John Grant. “We need to raise $100,000 in October, and this is a good start.”
Dover said, “We intend to continue Richard’s good work through the foundation while making certain that we never forget him. Those of us who knew Richard will never forget him and it is the goal of this foundation to provide a continuing legacy in his honor.”
The foundation’s first event was a golf tournament at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club in April that included 88 golfers. Organizers plan to make the tournament an annual event that benefits multiple Wilson County charitable organizations.
The primary sponsor for the 2020 Golf Classic was THW Insurance, with Wilson Bank and Trust as a secondary sponsor. Other contributors included ABC Fibers, Body Kneads, Powell And Meadows Insurance, Gallaher Eye Care, Vulcan Materials, Bell Builders, and Blue Moon BBQ. Elite Events of Music City assisted in organizing the tournament.
