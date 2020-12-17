Cumberland University has announced that its annual Tyler McChurch Memorial Foundation Golf Tournament raised $28,200 for student scholarships as well as community giving.
The Tyler McChurch Memorial Foundation was established in 2014 by the McChurch family in memory of their son, Tyler, who lost his life in a car accident at the age of 29. In its sixth year, the annual tournament has raised and awarded over $280,000 towards student scholarships at Cumberland University, Wilson County Youth Football programs, and community giving.
Dan McChurch, Tyler’s father and founder of the Tyler McChurch Memorial Foundation, is excited to be able to honor his son with this tournament each year.
“While this year’s tournament was a bit different than past years, it was great to have so much community support in honor of Tyler’s legacy,” said McChurch. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to give back to the Wilson County community each year in memory of Tyler.”
The sixth annual tournament was held Sept. 28 at Pine Creek Golf Course in Mt. Juliet. More than 150 golfers and volunteers came to support the foundation.
In addition to awarding scholarships to Cumberland University students, the foundation also supports youth sports programs throughout Wilson County.
Learn more about the Tyler McChurch Memorial Foundation, and the golf tournament at http://www.tmacmemorialscholarship.com.
