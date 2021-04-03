After more than a year, the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center officially reopened Thursday with its first indoor luncheon since the pandemic stuck.
The center’s executive director Patti Watts exclaimed, “It’s an Easter blessing! It’s been a long 13 months. Sure we’ve been able to serve you guys meals (curbside) but nothing like actually being here with everybody.”
On the menu for lunch was a spiral ham plate featuring cinnamon apples, scalloped potatoes and broccoli salad. Coconut cake was served for dessert.
One member, Minnie Sturgeon, said that everything was “just delicious,” an oft-repeated refrain from others also enjoying their lunch.
Outpourings of hugs flowed much like the tea pitchers, as friends reunited in embrace. Another member, June Hodge said she had told Watts, “As soon as I get my vaccines, I’m going to hug everybody.”
Hodge said that she received the second dose of her vaccination three weeks ago and “wasn’t afraid to be out at all.”
“We’ve been praying for everyone for the last year,” Hodge said. “We’re so happy we get to finally see our friends.”
The past year has left Hodge and her husband, Ralph, also a member, without many outlets for interacting with people.
“About the only place we’ve had to go was Kroger, and McDonald’s for breakfast,” June Hodge said. “We’ve just missed the senior center so much.”
On Thursday, the Hodges were eating with fellow member Bettie Carroll. However, prior to lunch, they enjoyed their first center activity of the year.
“Line dance class was wonderful,” June Hodge said. “It gave us a good workout and appetite for lunch.”
Carroll was also ecstatic to be back.
“I feel like Minnie Pearl,” she said. “I truly missed being here more than you could possibly imagine.”
Carroll complimented the staff and encouraged others to visit the center as it rolls back capacity restrictions.
“Come on out and have a good time. They’re wonderful people,” Carroll said. “They’re all just awesome.”
Not wanting to miss out on such a joyous occasion, Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell made an appearance and led the luncheon in prayer to bless the meal. Bell remarked how great it was to see everyone back. He also said that he anticipated the time coming when everyone could resume normal routine activities that we all took for granted before the pandemic took them away.
While awaiting for the lunch service, member Marlene Robinson, said, “I think it will continue to improve as time goes on.” Robinson said for now, she’s happy to be back under any circumstances.
Current capacity limits on the center prevent it from hosting its normal attendance of roughly 200 lunch-goers. Watts said that they would continue observing the 75-person daily limit for the month of April. “If everything goes according to plan, we can start raising that number up soon,” she said.
