Gov. Bill Lee extended his “safer-at-home” order until April 30 and began laying the groundwork for reopening the state’s economy in May during his Monday afternoon COVID-19 update.
“Until a vaccine or therapy is widely available to Tennesseans, this virus will be a present reality for us to manage and consider whenever we are making decisions,” Lee said. “However, it’s clear that our economy cannot stay shut down for months on end.”
In continuing his executive order, Lee said the state has managed to begin “flattening the curve,” or slowing the spread of the disease. But that work must continue until at least the end of the month. His order was set to expire at 11:59 today. And the state order closing schools expires April 24, six days before his stay-at-home order. Lee said more school guidance would be release Wednesday.
In talking about reopening the economy, the governor made clear it will be gradual and will not be a return to normal.
“We have to reimagine how to conduct business in a society so that we can operate our economy safely and competently while continuing to suppress the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “Beginning in May we begin a phased reboot of our economy. Between now and then, we’ll create industry specific guidance so that businesses can be fully prepared to operate safely and to protect their employees and their customers.”
Lee said he has created an “economic recovery group” that will be led by Mark Ezell, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. The group will work with legislators, local mayor, health care officials and industry and business representatives to develop a plan.
“Defeating this disease once and for all requires specific advances — scientific advances — that are many months away, but until that time, we have to find new ways of living our lives and operating our businesses that will allow us to function as safely as possible while balancing a number of goals that sometimes may be in conflict,” he said. “Our economy cannot operate normally until these advances are made and yet an open-ended economic shutdown is unsustainable for Tennessee families. The middle ground will create some discomfort, but more than ever Tennesseans must come together to keep each other safe by taking concrete actions and establishing new routines.”
Lee stressed the importance of continuing to practice social distancing, to stay 6-feet apart from other people, to wear cloth masks in public, to avoid touching surfaces while out, and frequently washing hands.
During the same news conference, Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said that Monday marked the 10th consecutive day where the growth in COVID-19 cases increased by a single-digit percentage. That means the steps being taken are working, she said.
The department reported that as of 2 p.m. Monday, Wilson County had 143 COVID-19 cases, up from 139 Sunday. Statewide, the total was 5,610, up from 5,308. Deaths increased from 101 to 109.
