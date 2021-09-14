NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has selected Blake Neill to become a circuit court judge for the 25th Judicial District.
A news release from Lee’s office says Neill will immediately fill the vacancy left by the former Judge Joe H. Walker III.
Neill has been a partner at a law firm and is from Somerville. He graduated from Union University, Samford University Divinity School and the University of Memphis School of Law.
Walker retired from the bench on July 2.
The 25th Judicial District covers Fayette, Hardeman, Lauderdale, McNairy and Tipton counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.