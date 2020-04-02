NASHVILLE — Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday he is signing a new executive order requiring Tennesseans to stay at home unless they are conducting "essential activities," citing data showing an increase in residents' movements across the state.
"Over the last few weeks, we have seen decreases in movement around the state as Tennesseans socially distance and stay at home," said the Republican, who until now has resisted issuing a "stay at home"-type measure. "However, in recent days we have seen data indicating that movement may be increasing and we must get these numbers trending back down."
Lee's move came shortly after former U.S. Sen. Bill Frist, a Tennessee Republican and heart transplant surgeon, joined other physicians across the state in urging Lee to take action. Frist signed his name on their online petition.
Shortly afterward, Lee said, "I have updated my previous executive order to clearly require that Tennesseans stay at home unless they are carrying out essential activities."
He said Tennessee Department of Transportation officials analyzed traffic patterns for March 2020. While safer-at-home measures and further restrictions on businesses showed a steep drop-off in vehicle movement from March 13-29, data beginning on March 30 indicates travel is trending upward again.
Officials also analyzed location data from Unacast to understand cellphone mobility and determine movement trends among people. Unacast indicates the movement of Tennesseans is trending toward pre-COVID-19 levels, the administration said.
"The month of April stands to be an extremely tough time for our state as we face the potential for a surge in COVID-19 cases," Lee said. "Every Tennessean must take this seriously, remain at home and ensure we save lives."
The executive order remains in effect until April 14, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.