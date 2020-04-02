Gov. Bill Lee made clear Wednesday that the state is expecting a surge of COVID-19 cases that will necessitate adding 7,000 hospital beds to the state’s existing number.
Officials are examining convention centers, hotels and dormitories to identify suitable places for the beds, which will be focused in urban centers.
“We are going to need thousands of additional beds as the surge hits in the next few weeks,” Lee said.
The news comes as the state announced another large jump in cases, 2,683, up from 2,239 Tuesday. Wilson County saw its total rise from 39 to 45.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital was treating seven COVID-19 patients, four of whom had been at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Health.
On Tuesday, 25 patients from the Gallatin facility were brought to the Lebanon hospital, said Traci Pope, VWCH’s director of community relations. At the time, none of them were COVID-19 positive, Pope said.
“For the foreseeable future I anticipate that we will continue to have inpatients who are COVID-19 positive,” Pope said in an email Wednesday. “We continue to see patients that need testing and are anticipating more COVID-19 positive patients as the impact on our community increases.”
One employee of the hospital has tested positive, she said.
The hospital, which is licensed for 245 beds across its main campus and its McFarland campus. Pope said that steps have been taken to ensure plenty of space is available.
“In terms of current capacity, because we have canceled elective procedures and surgeries, our hospital isn’t as full,” Pope said. “We are preparing for the potential influx of patients and have identified several areas of the hospital that could be used to increase capacity as well.”
While the hospital has 12 ICU beds, Pope said there was flexibility in that.
“ICU beds can be expanded through available technology and personnel,” she said, adding that as part of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, there is “increased access to equipment and staffing if needed.”
Lee said the state is trying to getting a “Tennessee specific” model of how many cases there will be. The surge, or peak of the outbreak, is currently expected April 19 or 20.
“Our strategy is to plan for the worst,” he said. “If it turns out that we don’t need all these beds we put in place, that will be great.”
The state has been stockpiling personal protective equipment, masks, gloves, gowns, etc., for the past two weeks and now has 18 million pieces at a cost of $45 million. That equipment is being distributed.
“Every county has received some,” he said. “We are working to secure, procure and provide PPE for every health care worker.”
Lee again defended his decision not to issue a shelter-in-place order.
“The reality is there is a difference of opinion on the right strategy to implement social distancing models,” he said. “Some don’t think we’ve gone far enough, others are supportive.”
He did urge all residents to stay at home.
“This is the most important action you can take,” he said. “Right now in this fight against COVID-19, heroes stay home.”
