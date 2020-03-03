Kevin Dawson, principal of the new Green Hill High School, has announced several new faculty hires to head some of the school’s extracurricular programs.
Robert Brindos will coach of the boys’ soccer team. Currently in his 11th teaching year, Brindos teaches at Mt. Juliet High School, and he has coached both boys’ and girls’ soccer teams at the middle school level. He also coached a U-14 boys’ soccer travel team, and all these teams combined earned him a 70-24-2 record.
Brindos’s middle school girls’ team went undefeated in 2013, and he holds a D-rank U.S. Soccer license. In addition to his feats in soccer, Brindos has taught both business and engineering at the high school level already, and he also taught history, computers, math and science in middle school. He’s now completing his dissertation to earn his doctorate in education.
Upon being named the new soccer coach for Green Hill High School, Brindos said he’s “excited to begin a program from scratch. I want to create an atmosphere where players can grow through challenges and competition. Few experiences prepare players for the real-world like winning and losing in a game setting. I hope to provide players with the tools and desire to be a positive leader and great sportsman.”
Dawson also named a girls’ soccer coach — Christina Baxley. Like Brindos, she also comes from Mt. Juliet High School where she’s run the soccer program for four years, the first two as an assistant coach and the last two as head coach. She’s originally a Watertown teacher and coach, however, having coached middle school boys’ soccer for a year there.
Baxley will be going into her seventh year of teaching to begin Green Hill’s inaugural school year in the fall. Having started at Waterown Elementary, though, she did also teach briefly at Carroll-Oakland before transitioning to Watertown Middle.
Kacee Sanders, an instructor for the concert band at Austin Peay State University, will serve as Green Hill’s band director. Dawson said he selected her for her impressive accomplishments since graduating from APSU with her Music Education B.A. in 2015.
“It’s so exciting to build a new program,” Sanders said. “New traditions, new fight song, a new identity in the community. I’ve already begun plans for our first marching season. I’m incredibly excited the students have the opportunity to create a program we can all be proud of!”
Sanders has already held the same position at other schools in Carroll and Stewart counties prior to instructing for APSU. At Austin Peay, she taught her own undergraduate course, percussion group methods. She’s also mere months from earning her master’s degree in music in instrumental conducting.
All this comes after Josh Crouch, defensive coordinator and school administrator at St. George’s Independent, was named head football coach in January. Football and soccer aren’t the only programs ready to be supported by the new band, though, as both track and cheerleading have also been assigned coaches.
Teaching his 21st year at present, Mt. Juliet High Head Track Coach David Glasscock will coach for Green Hill High in August, and Wilson Central High’s Danna Sims is set to coach cheerleading. Sims brings her dance and cheer squad experience from Cumberland University where she was president of Sigma Tau Delta, an honorary English society.
