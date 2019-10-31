4-H Livestock Group and Future Farmers of America raised around $3,000 at a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Tuesday evening.
The fundraiser ran from 4:30-8 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center on Tuesday evening and had a great turn out.
"We were happy with the turnout and the amount raised," said Morgan Beaty, the event organizer and a 4H Livestock Group agent. "We've already raised around $3,000 and we still have funds coming in."
Many of the FFA and 4-H students were in attendance to help take payments at the door or serve the food. Grace Powell, a junior at Watertown High School, spoke highly of her experiences with the organizations.
"I'm a fourth-generation shepherd on our family farm and my dad was very involved with 4H when I was growing up. When I got into high school I jumped at the chance to be in FFA," Powell said. "This fundraiser benefits me by helping me fund entry fees for competitions. When I don't have to spend money on entry fees I can put more into my farm and supplies."
Avery Lamerson, who is also a junior at Watertown High School says she didn't grow up showing livestock.
"I grew up on my family dairy farm but I had never shown livestock," Lamerson said. "Organizations like FFA and 4H are really important because agriculture is on the rapid decline. Without we can't eat or clothe ourselves. I want future generations to be able to sustain a growing population through agriculture."
Beaty agreed with Lamerson that interest in agriculture has been declining.
"I think we're blessed that agriculture is very popular in Wilson County," Beaty said. "But in general across the country children just aren't interested or involved in agriculture. That's why organizations like 4-H and FFA are so important."
Beaty believes that these organizations can benefit the youth in Wilson County in a number of ways.
"We have around 50 students in Wilson County that show livestock. It's important for them to learn about because it's where our food and clothing come from," Beaty said. "But aside from that, showing livestock teaches them work ethic, leadership and responsibility for the animals they raise and show."
Lucas Holman, a UT-Tennessee State University Extension Agent, gave more insight on the importance of agriculture in the area
"There's a lot of different kinds of agriculture and different types of farmers in Wilson County which is really cool," Holman said. "It's a really cool place to live and it helps the 4H and FFA members have more experiences to learn from."
Holman also discussed the use of the funds that were raised on Tuesday.
"These are students that show pigs, sheep, goats and cows across the state. This fundraiser covers the entry fee for county shows so that all students can compete, regardless of if they have the ability to pay or not," Holman said.
The next show that the 4-H Livestock Group will compete in is the Wilson County Hog Show on Dec. 14.
