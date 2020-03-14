Since Wilson County was struck by a tornado on March 3, communities from across Tennessee have pitched in to help — including Hancock County, despite having one of the state’s highest poverty rates at nearly 30%.
Hancock County Rescue Squad Commander Tony Seal led a collection drive in partnership with the local sheriff’s office, and the group drove a semi truck filled with supplies to Friendship Christian School on Thursday.
“We know a lot of people in Wilson County who come up and help our families in times of need, and we wanted to repay them for it,” Seal said. “Once we heard about the tornado on TV the rescue squad and sheriff’s department opened up to the public, and thanks to word of mouth and Facebook local people started bringing in donations.”
The truck was filled with everything from cleaning supplies and food to children’s toys and toothpaste.
Some of the goods went to families on Tater Peeler Road on Thursday to help with storm evacuation efforts, and Friendship Christian School plans to distribute the rest based on need in the coming weeks.
“From what I’ve gathered in the last week, a lot of the immediate needs from families have been taken care of,” FCS biology teacher Greg Armstrong said. “So our plan as a school is to take the next few months to go out and assess individual needs in our communities before we distribute.”
Armstrong and some of his students already had a connection to Hancock County through missionary work, so they met with Seal’s group to help unload the truck.
“Friendship has been involved in that ministry for the last 10 years,” Armstrong said. “We thought it was important for our students that we not only reach out globally but to help out in our own state. We average about 10 trips to Hancock County a year, and that’s helped us build strong relationships with community leaders there.”
FCS is just one of many local faith-based groups with outreach into Hancock County, and Armstrong said they work together and rarely travel on behalf of a single organization.
One person who frequently sends aid to the community is Wilson County Commissioner Jerry McFarland, whose involvement dates back more than 40 years.
“I was the WEMA director from 1975 to 1980, and they had a big flood so we’d flown in there and done a lot of assistance,” he said. “Around 25 to 30 years ago we started putting together donations for them with a holiday drive called Possomtown Outreach … they were gracious enough to give back to us this year, and I think it’s a blessing.”
