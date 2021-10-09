Veteran journalist Craig Harris has been hired as editor of the Lebanon Democrat, Publisher Mike Alexieff announced on Friday.
“I consider it a great privilege to have the opportunity to be a part of the top-notch staff at the Democrat,” Harris said. “Wilson County is blossoming with continual growth, and as has always been the case, we’ll endeavor to continue to strive to for journalistic excellence as we attempt to serve our readership. I look forward to the challenge of keeping the people in our coverage area informed with what is continually unfolding here in Wilson County.”
Harris, replaces Alexieff, who served as both editor and publisher at the Democrat for the past two-and-a-half years. Alexieff was recently named a group publisher for Democrat owner Paxton Media Group.
“I’ve enjoyed covering the news in Wilson County, and I’ve come to appreciate what a great community it is,” Alexieff said. “I’ll still be spending time here, but with Craig, the Democrat will once again have an editor who can devote 100% of his attention to the editorial content, and the paper will be better for it.”
Harris is in his 24th year as a newspaper journalist, having spent his first 17 years in the industry at the Gallatin News Examiner. That was followed by stints at the Tennessean and most recently serving as the editor of the Paxton-owned Macon County Times.
Over the past four years, Harris has helped the Times win 13 Tennessee Press Association State Press Awards and 12 Tennessee Sports Writers Association awards. Most recently, the Times was awarded five TPA Awards — including first place in the best sports coverage category — and Harris was selected as the TSWA Gary Lundy Writer of the Year in the Times’ circulation category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.