Students at Lebanon’s Head Start program marked the end of a week observing Read Across America on Friday as only children could, with a party called “Bananas for Books.” All morning, the pre-k and kindergarten classroom in the Newbell Street building was alive with excitement as the students played games and read books aloud to each other.
Linda Tapley-Barber is the family service coordinator for the program. She said the entire week was dedicated to reading, with the aim to ignite a passion within the kids. “We want to get them excited about reading at a young age,” she said.
Every year the country observes Read Across America Day on Dr. Seuss’ birthday, March 2. Tapley-Barber said they use the holiday as an occasion to really encourage the students to read. Since they’d spent the week reading the student’s favorite books and several new ones, the program decided to reward the students for all their hard work.
As part of the special occasion, the students were invited to wear pajamas to the party. Tapley-Barber said, “Everyone prefers to be comfortable when they’re reading, so we let them wear their most comfortable clothes today.”
By having a fun Friday with games and prizes the Head Start coordinators hoped to send their students home for the weekend with a piqued interest and a bucket full of snacks.
Tapley-Barber said that Head Start is instrumental to building the foundation for these kids to learn to read. Besides making sure the children are healthy, Tapley-Barber said it’s “about the most important thing we do.”
Tapley-Barber isn’t alone at the Head Start program. Carolyn Mitchell and Dinishia Cason each teach at the school and both teachers were there Friday. Mitchell said that watching a child light up at a book is one of the most rewarding parts of her job.
Christy Jessee is an administrator at Head Start, but she wasn’t missing out on the fun. She was sitting in the reading corner with Nova Anderson, enjoying Pete the Cat. As for being present when the students’ spark a joy from reading, Jessee said, “It’s great to get to be a part of such a special moment.”
The Head Start program is part of the Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency’s larger outreach efforts. Since 1970, Head Start has provided quality childcare in Middle Tennessee. The program offers research-based curricula and learning activities for children aged six weeks to five years.
The program focuses on age-appropriate play and individualized learning opportunities. These activities typically include music, art, storytelling and recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.