Health agencies report flu cases growing

The flu kills thousands of Americans every season, and half of those deaths are among people who did not have risk factors for dying from flu.
The federal Center for Disease Control reports there are two types of flu, seasonal and pandemic. It reports the nation is currently only seeing the seasonal flu. The CDC says this is still no time to relax and skip the vaccine, however.
The CDC, along with the Tennessee Department of Health, recommends everyone six months and older get their flu shots every year. Rumors of the flu vaccine adverse reactions are, for the most part, unfounded, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Fears such as having side-affects like fever and flu-like symptoms sometimes prevent people from getting the vaccine. TDH spokeswoman Elizabeth Hart said not getting the shot because of fear could possibly lead to death. She said this season is projecting to be a rough one and it is important to get a flu shot, cover your cough, wash your hands and stay home if you are sick.
"We know the vaccine can lessen the severity of the illness even if one still gets the flu," said Hart. "Those who are vaccinated are significantly less likely to be hospitalized or die from flu than those not vaccinated."
Hart is not the only one asking that employees stay home if they think they have the flu. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, who received his flu shot in November, said if any of the employees working in his office suspect they are sick to please call in and stay home.
"I would rather they stay home, simply because we see many people during the day and my office is very busy," said Hutto.
He said he has gotten an annual flu shot for years, just one reason being he "shakes a lot of hands."
TDH began tracking influenza cases Sept. 30.
CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund, said nationally, flu activity has been elevated for five weeks and continues to increase. She said flu activity is currently being caused mostly by influenza B/Victoria viruses, followed by H1N1 viruses and H3N2 viruses.
"It is unusual for there to be this much influenza B activity at this time of year," said Nordlund. "Because of the elevation in flu cases, this represents somewhat of an early start to the U.S. flu season."
Nordlund said influenza viruses could change in two different ways and the influenza A viruses are constantly changing, making it possible on very rare occasions for non-human influenza viruses to change in such a way that they can infect people easily and spread efficiently from person to person.
One of which is called "antigenic shift" and can result in the emergence of a new influenza virus. The antigenic shift represents an abrupt, major change in the influenza A virus. This can result from direct infection of humans with a non-human influenza A virus, such as a virus circulating among birds or pigs.
Another way virus's change is called the antigenic shift. The antigenic shift can happen when a non-human influenza A virus (for example an avian influenza virus) exchanges genetic information with other influenza A viruses in a process called genetic reassortment, and the resultant new virus is able to infect people.
Nordlund said, as an example, an exchange of genes between a human influenza A virus and an avian influenza A virus can create a new influenza A virus.
"If this new virus causes illness in infected people and can spread easily from person to person, an influenza pandemic can occur," she said.
Hart said the vaccine being offered now covers both A virus and B virus. She suggested even if someone has had the flu, they should get the vaccine anyway.
"The vaccine can help protect you from getting it again this season," said Hart.
