The Wilson County Commission approved a temporary rule change on Monday that would allow commissioners to attend meetings electronically through May 18.
That decision is aimed at making sure county business continues amid concerns over coronavirus spread and coincides with a similar bill traveling through the state legislature.
“This issue of COVID-19 is fast moving,” District 12 Commissioner Terry Ashe said. “It’s got a lot of implications and we don’t know what the long-term’s going to be. We want to be able to conduct business, and we learned not a long, long time ago that you can conduct some of this very successfully the way this resolution is written.”
Ashe worked with county attorney Mike Jennings on the resolution in an effort to accommodate the state’s Open Meetings Act, which includes restrictions on electronic communication.
Commissioners are expected to continue attending meetings in-person, and to attend electronically in the case of illness or job obligations. The resolution does not specify causes that would or would not require electronic attendance.
The public can still attend or view the proceedings as normal, and meeting notices will be distributed on schedule.
“Hopefully you won’t have to use this, but you could use it if you need to,” Jennings said to commissioners. “Let me share with you that it is not designed to take the place of you coming to a meeting.”
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the county has the capability to broadcast conference calls to the public in the event of an electronic meeting.
He added that the commission has a group text message in place to help with scheduling and coordination. Per the Open Meetings Act, that group cannot be used to discuss or vote on agenda items.
The county is currently determining which platform to use for commissioners to attend meetings remotely, while IT workers are making sure proper infrastructure is in place.
“Currently Zoom is actually offering their premium platform for free because of COVID-19,” District 18 Commissioner Lauren Breeze said. “That’s a program we could use. Google Premium, a teleconferencing program, is also free … so we’ve got two different options.”
Commissioners approved the resolution 22-1, with District 9 Commissioner Sara Patton casting the lone no vote. The commission also unanimously denied a request to rezone agricultural property at the corner of Karen Drive and Lebanon Road to neighborhood commercial after hearing concerns from several residents and commissioners. The Mt. Juliet Regional Planning Commission had recommended approval at its Feb. 20 meeting. Mt. Juliet resident Mike Weston said nearby homeowners were concerned about commercial businesses creating too much traffic near West Elementary School.
“It’s already a dangerous intersection now,” he said. “There’s been a huge increase in traffic accidents there since the explosion of growth in the area, and you throw in the possibility of commercial business there you’re creating a more potential dangerous intersection — not to mention how hard it is for the residents to get out of there now.”
District 4 Commissioner Chad Barnard, who represents the area in question, said dozens of constituents had asked him to oppose the rezoning.
“I told the folks 10 years ago when I ran for District 4 that I would represent them,” he said. “I’ve had about 40-50 emails and probably 20-25 calls against this … I get calls every day about when 70’s getting widened and that type of thing, so there’s a lot of concerns about the traffic. Like I told the applicant, maybe once 70 is widened out that could be down the road, but as of now we have a lot of traffic concerns.”
A second request to rezone approximately 25 acres on Murfreesboro Road from rural residential to light industrial was unanimously approved. The Wilson County Planning Commission originally recommended passing the item at its Feb. 21 meeting.
Marc Wood, who serves as the pastor of Lighthouse Tabernacle on Murfreesboro Road, pointed out that the plans for the property are unclear because it has not been sold.
“We don’t really know what they want to do with this piece of property,” he said. “I’ve looked at the list of what they can do with it if it’s rezoned. Some of it’s not bad, some if it’s pretty bad for the kids we have running around in the yard. It could be a swimming pool supply warehouse where they store chlorine in the back. If it was a recording studio it wouldn’t be a big deal.”
Wood was the only person to share concerns about the rezoning during either the public hearing or the commission meeting, and the commission’s vote serves as a final approval for the change.
The Wilson County Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 20, at the Wilson County Courthouse on 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.