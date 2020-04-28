The Wilson County Board of Health has approved a status quo budget for 2020-21 as the county continues its fight against COVID-19, allocating a total of $149,913.
Of that amount, $71,420 is being directed toward the Wilson County Health Department and the remainder represents state appropriations. The state and federal governments are expected to cover any expenses associated with COVID-19 testing.
“It’s above the county,” Wilson County Health Department Director Tim Diffenderfer said during the board’s meeting Monday. “As we move forward, it’s fair to say about COVID-19 that any additional funding that we would need to do to help the citizens of our county, that would definitely come through the state in collaboration with the federal government as well.”
The Wilson County Commission is expected to receive status quo budgets from all department heads by Friday, which Mayor Randall Hutto said should allow for more concrete data on COVID-19’s economic impact ahead of the June 30 budget deadline.
“As we talk to our elected officials about looking at their budgets, we’re actually going to do two things, really,” Hutto said during the Wilson County Commission’s April 20 meeting. “Turn us in a status quo budget for this year … and then look for ways that you can make cuts going into next year.”
Status quo budgets the commission approves can be revisited and amended over the next several months to account for new economic data or trends. The Wilson County Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 18.
