NASHVILLE — Two Tennessee men face hearings this week after their recent arrests on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Federal prosecutors accuse Matthew Baggott and Stewart Parks of entering the building together. Both were charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct and violent entry on capitol grounds, The Tennessean reported.
Parks faces an additional charge of theft of government property. A criminal complaint said Parks allegedly walked out of the building with a handheld metal detector wand picked up from a table near an entrance.
The FBI arrested Baggott on May 30 in Murfreesboro while Parks was arrested Thursday in Columbia, prosecutors said.
A virtual hearing is scheduled before a federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday for Baggott and on Wednesday for Parks.
At least 13 others from Tennessee are charged in the investigation into the deadly riot.
