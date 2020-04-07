COVID-19 is hitting Tennessee’s economy where it hurts, as unemployment claims rose from roughly 2,700 to more than 94,000 by the end of March.
Wilson County and other areas of the Northern Middle Tennessee region make up approximately 34% of those claims, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
However, several area businesses are partnering with the department to get the community back to work using Jobs4TN.gov.
“The state is part of a public-private partnership called the Tennessee Talent Exchange powered by Jobs4TN,” said department spokesman Chris Cannond. “It helps place out-of-work Tennesseans with industries in the state that are surging and need more employees to keep up with demand.”
Registered nurses, food service workers and retailers are among the Wilson County area’s most in-demand fields based on the number of openings. The website’s data is drawn from online advertising and includes thousands of positions.
Home Instead Senior Care, which provides at-home assistance for senior citizens, is among the local companies hiring right now and has applications available online. No prior experience is necessary.
“Wilson County is where the bulk of our clients are,” recruitment coordinator Brindy Fuller said. “The majority of what we’re offering are caregiver positions, mostly for our weekend shifts.”
Many of the company’s clients are dealing with conditions like Alzheimer’s and dementia, and require care even as seniors are being urged to protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19.
The caregivers help their clients with day-to-day tasks like meal preparation and laundry, but also deal with close-contact tasks like changing clothes or bathing — so the company has implemented several precautions.
“Even though they’re hard to come by, we’re asking our workers to wear masks and gloves every day,” Fuller said. “They have their temperature taken before every shift, and if they’re showing any symptoms at all we’ll have them stay home from work for 14 days.”
Retailers like Lowe’s and Home Depot are also working to fill seasonal positions in the area. Both companies have job search options on their websites with listings for current openings.
“We’re continuing with hiring we already announced earlier this year and focusing on markets with a particular need,” Home Depot spokeswoman Caitlin Harvey said. “We’re hiring full and part-time seasonal associates.”
Some of the other businesses hiring for multiple positions as of Monday include Publix, Dollar Tree and Kroger, while various fast food chains are looking for staffers and shift leads.
Those interested in finding employment can visit https://www.jobs4tn.gov/ in addition to other platforms with job listings like Indeed.
