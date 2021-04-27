A month after flooding tore through Lebanon drenching several homes, businesses and livelihoods, the city hosted a benefit concert to raise money for the victims.
Originally, the concert was going to be held on the west lawn of the Wilson Bank and Trust building on North Castle Heights Avenue. However, out of an abundance of caution given weather projections, Kim Parks, executive director for Historic Lebanon, opted to move the concert to the pageant pavilion area of the James Ward Ag Center.
The move was a wise one, as its rained on and off throughout the afternoon. While temperatures didn’t plunge, it was still chilly. As a couple of audience members put it, “You gotta keep dancing if you wanna keep warm.”
Three bands played, Lain Tomlinson and Austin Slade, Lance Pierce Band and Sweetn3. Despite the sparse crowd, Parks is confident that the proceeds and donations will be enough to make a difference for flood victims.
Historic Lebanon was providing the show as a way to help generate a little relief revenue for the business owners who lost so much during the storm, but Parks explained that it was for a lot more than that.
She said it was as much about getting the community together. The executive director said that the strength of this area is its people and that people coming out to support their neighbor is one of things that makes her so proud to promote Lebanon.
Besides making in-person donations at the concert, anybody who wanted to give anonymously could. Parks said on Saturday that the organization had received several donations from people who would not be able to attend the concert but said they wanted to help out with the cause regardless.
As of Monday, the total collected to be distributed to victims of the flooding had not been calculated. Parks said that donations were still coming in.
