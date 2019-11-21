The community came together on Nov. 14, at Tucker's Gap Event Center to help raise money for Hickory Hill Farm, a local nonprofit. The funds raised will be utilized for the organization's general funding, including life saving vetting and care for rescued equines as well as community programs such as Reading with Rescues.
Event Chair Rhonda Caskey, said, "We want to thank all of the volunteers and the community for attending the banquet. It truly takes a village to make an organization such as Hickory Hill Farm successful."
The benefit banquet was a first of its kind for the organization, which was founded in January 2016.
Entertainment was provided by musicians Julie Nickell and retired Sgt. Scotty Hasting, while a delicious meal was served by Wildberry Cafe & Catering.
"We are grateful and blessed to be in this community that is so committed to supporting organizations like ours," said Rescue Director Shea Hutsenpiller. "The work we do with people and forgotten animals in Tennessee simply wouldn't be possible without the contributions received at events like this."
The organization is looking forward to their final fundraiser of the year to wrap things up on Dec. 3 in participation with the global day of giving, Giving Tuesday. The year-end fundraising event is open to all. Visit the farm for hayrides, hot cocoa, s'mores, food, craft activities, adoptable animals, and more. The day kicks off with a Story Time at the barn at 9:30 a.m. and will end with Christmas movies in the barn at 6 p.m.
Hickory Hill Farm is a 100% volunteer run organization operating primarily via donations. It is a rescue farm operating via a network of foster facilities throughout Tennessee. It offers horse rescue services for law enforcement and animal control, assistance for responsible owners, provides enriching programs for youth, and engages with the community with our Pet Partner Registered Therapy Horse teams. For more information, go to hickoryhillfarmtn.org.
