NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Higher Education Commission has picked the agency’s top deputy to become its executive director.
The commission announced Tuesday that Deputy Executive Director Emily House has stepped into the executive director role.
The Rochester, New York native has been in her deputy role since 2019. House replaces Mike Krause, who announced in December that he would leave the position to take a government affairs job at a Nashville law firm.
House previously led teams within the commission and the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation to design, implement and evaluate the Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect free community and technical college initiatives, among others.
House has a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University, master’s degree from Vanderbilt University and doctorate from the University of Michigan.
