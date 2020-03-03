The sales tax in Wilson County will be going to 9.75 percent from 9.25 percent after voters overwhelmingly gave their OK Tuesday.
The referendum passed 58% to 42%, according to complete yet unofficial results posted by Wilson County Elections Administrator Phillip Warren.
In the race for the Republican nomination for 15th Judicial District Divsion II Circuit Court judge, Michael Collins of Carthage topped Lebanon attorney Shawn McBrien 42% to 31%. Carthage assistant district attorney Javin Cripps came in third with 27% of the vote.
Rusty Keith will be the Republican nominee for the District 17 Wilson County Commission seat once held by his father, Gary Keith. Rusty Keith defeated Joe Ali, who was appointed to the seat last year after the elder Keith's death, 57% to 43%.
In the only other contested local race, incumbent property assessor Stephen Goodall easily defeated Charles Leeman, 84% to 16%.
For complete primary election results, see Thursday's Lebanon Democrat.
