Local residents will have a chance to fly into history, or at least ride in a historic airplane, this week thanks to the Experimental Aircraft Association.
A 1928 Ford Tri-Motor, the eighth of 199 built, is visiting Lebanon Municipal Airport through the weekend. The visit is a fundraiser for the nonprofit EAA, which supports all facets of general aviation. EAA Chapter 863 is based at the airport.
Pilot Ed Kornfield, said the plane was the nation’s first commercial airliner, and has an interior that “looks like a railcar.”
Rides are available today through Sunday. The cost for adults is $72 if booked online, or $77 in-person. For those 17 and under, its $52 or $57. Go to www.flytheford.org for more information and to book a flight.
