After floods wrought terrible damage to the city in March, Historic Lebanon, the nonprofit dedicated to preserving that city hosted a benefit concert. Now it’s ready to start distributing those funds.
In a press release, Historic Lebanon Executive Director Kim Parks said that to qualify for aid, applicants must have either residential or commercial property in the city limits of Lebanon.
Parks said in a phone call Tuesday that the nonprofit had decided to also offer assistance to any renters who may have suffered property damage as a result of the storm. Parks said they decided to extend aid to those in this potential applicant pool as well as property owners, since just because one might not own the property doesn’t mean they didn’t lose possessions as the waters rose.
Historic Lebanon is applying this same reasoning to commercial entities that rent their place of business. Adding to that, if a property owner who rents to a business wants to apply for aid, they should do so separately and explain the damage the building sustained, whereas commercial businesses should cite lost inventory.
Parks said, “We’re trying to help as many people as we can,” adding that they have long deliberated over all the ways people were affected by the flood.
The nonprofit’s executive director said that in total, Historic Lebanon had raised $8,500 for flood victims and that the amount each successful applicant received would be contingent on the number of applications the nonprofit took in. Parks added, “This may not be the scale of money that FEMA provides, but we feel like every little bit helps.”
She also said that a significant portion of that total came from external donations in addition to funds raised at the concert. “It was encouraging to see so many people offering to help,” she said off those musicians who donated their time, Hawk Specialty Services their equipment, and those who got out their pocketbooks.
Each applicant will be considered on a case-by-case basis, and Parks said that Historic Lebanon would use data collected by the city to map the damage. According to Parks this information is being used as qualification for the FEMA assistance too.
The press release said that checks would go out approximately one month after the application deadline. The online application can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/lebanonfloodrelief.
The application must be filled out and submitted by the deadline of midnight on Sept. 10. No applications will be taken after the deadline, no exceptions.
Once an applicant selects the “submit” button, they will receive a confirmation of their submission. The press release said that those applicants do not need to contact Historic Lebanon to confirm submission. Another route to apply is at www.historiclebanon.com.
For any additional questions, email historiclebanon@cumberland.edu.
