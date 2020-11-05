Brandy Holcomb, Laura Lea Cromer and Jim Mahoney were elected to the Watertown City Council on Tuesday, with incumbent Mayor Mike Jennings also winning another term unopposed.
The three alderman-elects led a field of four candidates vying for at-large positions. Holcomb and fourth-place finisher Howell Roberts currently serve on the city council, while Mahoney served three terms on the council several years ago. Cromer will be a newly-elected member of the body.
According to unofficial results from the Wilson County Election Commission, Holcomb led the field with 28.3% of the vote, followed by Cromer (25.9%), Mahoney (24.1%) and Roberts (20.7%). Write-in candidates numbered roughly 1% of the 1,447 votes cast.
“I am very excited, and I’m thankful that my constituents voted for me,” Holcomb said. “My priorities haven’t changed — I’m still committed to our town like I have been for the past eight years, and I think that’s why people voted for me again.”
Mahoney thanked constituents for their support and outlined several issues he wants to focus on during his term.
“We have a large water and sewer project coming up that has to do with our disposal plant and runoff that’s going into the sewer system,” he said. “I also have in mind to improve on some of the sidewalks around here, because they look kind of poorly. There’s several other things I’m looking at — the streets haven’t been paved since the county did it probably 12-14 years ago, and I would like to see more money put into public safety.”
Cromer and Roberts were unavailable for comment on the results at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.