Anthony Holt has been named the new executive director of the Association of County Mayors. He will begin his new role on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Anthony has served four consecutive terms as the county executive of Sumner County. During his tenure as county executive, Holt has represented Sumner County as the chair of several boards, including the Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency, Regional Transportation Authority Finance and Audit Committee and the Tennessee Central Economic Authority. Holt served as the president of the Greater Nashville Regional Council from 2019-21. He also received the Council of Governments Mayor of the Year Award twice, most recently in 2021.
Holt’s knowledge of county government, exemplary leadership skills, and experience in public service helped the ACM Board make its decision.
“I look forward to working with Anthony,” said TCSA director David Connor. “I have known him for years. He has always been a great supporter of the associations. He has the knowledge, demeanor, and professionalism that will allow him to continue to build on the great work Mike Harrison has done for the Association of County Mayors over the last six years. I think the board has made an excellent choice.”
Holt earned a bachelor’s degree cum laude in business administration from the University of Memphis, and he received his certified public administrator distinction from the University of Tennessee in 2010. Prior to his election as county executive, Holt spent 18 years on the Sumner County Commission. His experience also includes owning a small business and working with American Airlines.
The Association of County Mayors has been an affiliate member organization of the Tennessee County Services Association since its inception in 1954. ACM was chartered to serve the needs of Tennessee’s County Mayors at the State Capitol. ACM and its staff serve as a liaison between the highest elected county officials in the state as a group, the governor’s office, the state legislature, numerous state government agencies and other county and municipal organizations.
For more information, visit www.tncounties.org/acm.
