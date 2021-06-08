Every teacher leaves a mark on a student, one way or another, but some teachers go above and beyond the calling and leave lasting impressions that stay with those students their entire lives.
Friday at Cumberland University’s Baird Chapel, Wilson County recognized those special teachers from each campus for their contributions, ultimately selecting one for the highest honor, County Teacher of the Year.
This year’s recipient was Katie Ingram, an exceptional education teacher at Barry Tatum Academy. The Lebanon school serves as the alternative learning program for students in grades 6-12 and the on-line program for Wilson County Schools.
Ingram said that she was “honored to be chosen.”
Her path in special education began nine years ago. She said that when she decided to take on a new challenge and transfer to Barry Tatum Academy, that she was nervous and unsure if it was the right thing to do, but that it’s “been the biggest blessing in her life.”
Of her students, Ingram said they have boundless potential, and invited anyone interested to come see for themselves, calling Barry Tatum Academy one of Wilson County’s hidden gems.
Cumberland University President Paul Stumb delivered the keynote address. In it, Stumb shared a life lesson from the veteran Charles Plumb.
Plumb was shot down in Vietnam and spent six years inside a prisoner of war camp before being released. Years later, another veteran approached Plumb and his wife as they were dining in a restaurant. The strange man said, “You’re Plumb. You flew jet fighters in Vietnam from the aircraft carrier Kitty Hawk. You were even shot down.”
Taken aback this man knew so much about him, Plumb inquired how, and the man answered, “I packed your parachute.”
Then the man pumped Plumb’s hand and said, “I guess it worked.”
Stumb reflected on that message and told the teachers who were receiving awards on Friday that each time they helped pack their students’ parachutes, there was a chance one of those lessons would change the students’ lives.
Stumb wasn’t the only speaker. The event was presented by Wilson County Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Hyundai and CedarStone Bank. The latter’s president, Bob McDonald, shared some personal anecdotes about his years as a pupil.
“I learned as much from all of you (teachers) than I did from my parents. I can tell you the name of every teacher I had through 12th grade,” he said. “I can describe their voice, their demeanor, something they taught me that nobody else did.”
Then he lamented, “I don’t know that I ever told those people how important they were to me. So at least you know that one day a 60-year-old man is gonna be telling a story about you and the difference you made in their life.”
Teachers from Wilson County Schools recognized at their individual campuses as Teachers of the Year for 2020-21 were:
Melanie Dedman, Byars-Dowdy Elementary School
Sara Burger, Carroll-Oakland Elementary School
Amanda Spann, Castle Heights Elementary School
Vicki Hines, Coles Ferry Elementary School
Kim Bush, Elzie D. Patton Elementary School
Christopher Link, Friendship Christian School
Stacy Tanner, Rutland Elementary School
Rachel East, Sam Houston Elementary School
Desiree Gilbert, Springdale Elementary School
Margaret W. Wade, Tuckers Crossroads Elementary School
Katie Derrick, W.A. Wright Elementary School
Alison Brown, Gladeville Elementary School
Kathy McCabe, Gladeville Middle School
Robert F. Brindos Jr., Green Hill High School
Molly Chlum, Lakeview Elementary School
Chris Bergeron, Lebanon High School
Kimberly Overstreet, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
Kelsey Crum, Mt. Juliet Elementary School
Brooke Holloway, Mt. Juliet High School
Sara Pulcastro, Mt. Juliet Middle School
Brittney McGregor, Walter J. Baird Middle School
E. Marie Clement, Watertown Elementary School
Jason M. Bradshaw, Watertown High School
Helen J. Grubbs, Watertown Middle School
Stacy White, West Elementary School
Larry Campbell, West Wilson Middle School
Sydney Seat, Wilson Central High School
Jamie Angel, Wilson County Adult High School
Jackie Hoffman, Winfree Bryant Middle School
