House damaged by fire

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency firefighters check a garage at 3739 E. Division St. in Mt. Juliet after putting out a fire in the space Friday. The call about the fire came in about 6 p.m. and first responders discovered a fire in the garage of the home. The family and pets were able to escape without injury.
