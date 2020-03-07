The scene was enough to bring Steven Samra to tears.
Only two hours beforehand, the Lebanon man had left his tornado-damaged home near StoneBridge for a trip to Providence. When he returned, volunteers filled the entire street as they worked to clear limbs and debris.
“It’s incredibly humbling to have these people out here helping us,” Samra said. “And it tells me more about the spirit of my community than anything I’ve ever seen. I think the biggest lesson for me and my family is that when we see this happen again, we’ll be the first ones at the door to volunteer because we know what it’s like to feel powerless.”
Samra was planning to travel to Washington, D.C., for his job on Tuesday morning before the tornado struck, totaling his wife’s vehicle and scattering trees across the backyard.
Now homebound, he instead spent the week offering thanks and refreshments to volunteers the Lebanon Police Department organized to help with the cleanup.
“We started the morning after the storm,” Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice said. “Our main goal was to get people to come to centralized locations, because having a lot of volunteer vehicles around is a hazard to the fire department and people working on the power lines.”
The Lebanon Special School District lent the department several buses to carry volunteers to various damaged neighborhoods, and local faith-based organizations pitched in by serving meals. Buses leave from the Lebanon Police Department at 9 a.m. daily, and Justice said the effort will last as long as necessary.
“Seeing the support from everyone has been amazing,” Justice said. “We’ve had people from Texas, Alabama and across the state come in to help, and many of them brought their children so we’re finding things for them to do as well. We had around 450 people on Wednesday, and I’d estimate we had at least twice that on Thursday.”
At the end of the day, the department’s head count reached over 550 volunteers. Many of the workers came from out of town to support friends and family, including Terry Odom of Huntsville, Alabama.
“This is my hometown, and I have a lot of family still here,” he said while loading wreckage into a wheelbarrow. “In northern Alabama, we have plenty of experience with storms and cleanup, and I have plenty of time to help. Once I made sure my family was safe I took off work and came out here.”
School closures this week also meant several students were among the workers. Some of them came from local high schools, while younger children helped their parents clean.
“We came out for the first time on Thursday,” local mother Alicia Davidson, of Gladeville, said. “We just really felt like we should do something. I wanted my kids to have the experience of helping other people too, especially since we were blessed not to have been hit.”
Davidson plans to spend the weekend with her children volunteering wherever the need is.
Isaac Keigwin, of Carthage, also intends to see the cleanup through. He returned to his hometown of Lebanon after the tornado struck to find ways to help out.
“There are so many homes that have been totally lost, but it’s wonderful to see the support this community is giving every day,” he said. “This is the spirit of the community, this is Tennessee and this is what we do.”
