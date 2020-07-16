Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said Wednesday he is prepared to mandate masks if COVID-19 cases keep climbing.
The mayor previously announced he would not impose a mask mandate during a news conference on July 8, and he said he still wants it to be a personal choice.
“We’ve kept up with the numbers, and the numbers have not decreased at all like we were hoping,” he said during his annual state of the county address, which was held via Zoom. “We’re going to continue to watch our numbers, and I’ll tell you right now we had our highest day the day before yesterday with 74 … if the numbers don’t get better, we really will not have any choice but to mandate the masks.”
Multiple national businesses have also moved to enforce mask mandates recently, with Walmart implementing the policy starting next week. Starbucks also began requiring masks Wednesday, joining chains like Costco and Best Buy.
“I want it to be your choice because when you decide you want to do something, you’ll do it when nobody’s watching,” Hutto said. “If you’re just doing it for me, or you’re doing it because it’s a law, then you’ll push the gas pedal down when you don’t see a cop probably, and you need to get somewhere in a hurry. The laws are only good for people that have a conscience to follow those.”
Tennessee reported its highest single-day increase in cases the day before Hutto’s address, and Wilson County’s total reached 1,338 on Wednesday with 18 deaths.
Wilson County is also expecting a drop in several tax collections because of COVID-19’s economic impact, which Hutto said would be offset by a $1.4 million county budget surplus.
“If we have to make cuts, we are ready to make cuts,” he said. “When we asked people to pass their budgets this year, we asked them to build in a 2%, 4% and 6% cut, to not do it yet, but be ready to do it if we needed to do it. So we are in that mode, and if it comes time we’ll be ready to make that move.”
Hotel/motel tax, sales tax and property tax collections are expected to make up most of the losses, between the impact of COVID-19 and the March 3 tornado. On the other hand, internet sales tax is on the rise since collections are now based on where items are shipped.
“We did file with the state legislature about trying to recover the property tax money like Sevierville did during the fires,” Hutto said. “That has been pushed to next year, and we do hope we have an opportunity to get that.”
The reduced property tax estimate stems from 170 buildings impacted by the tornado, while hotel, motel and sales taxes are expected to drop because of COVID-19 and the economic shutdown.
Hutto said part of the reason he advocates for wearing masks is to avoid a second round of business closures in the county, along with general health and safety.
“I encourage you to think about those people around you,” he said. “A lot of things going on in the world are important, but nothing’s more important than the people you go home to every day, or that you call family.”
