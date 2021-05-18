Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto has proclaimed the week of May 16-22, 2021 as Emergency Medical Services Week in Wilson County.
The annual occasion was marked with the signing of the proclamation and Hutto was joined by several members of the Wilson County’s Emergency Management Agency for a photo and presentation.
“It’s easy to focus on how important this group has been over the past year; especially after all that our county has experienced,” Hutto said in a news release. “But I like to remind our EMS workers that they are appreciated not just now, when it seems they are needed the most, but every day. They do an often-thankless job and I’m so grateful for their service. I couldn’t think of a better theme for EMS week than Caring for Our Communities. That is exactly what they do. Thank you for dedicating your lives to save others.”
The theme for EMS week 2021 is EMS: Caring for Our Communities.
Division Chief Shannon Cooper, who was present for the signing, said in the release, “It’s an honor to be a part of the Wilson County (Emergency Management Agency) team. We stand ready to serve our county’s citizens and I am grateful to my team members for the outstanding job they do.”
— Submitted to the Democrat
