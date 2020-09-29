As Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto announced Monday that Wilson County residents will no longer be required to wear face masks in public effective Thursday, Lebanon officials were announcing that city hall would be closing because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Hutto announced his decision to end the mandate in a letter to citizens, citing a drop in 14-day case averages since it was implemented in mid-July. According to Hutto’s letter, Wilson County has seen a drop from 40.4 new cases a day on July 17 to 22.1 as of Friday.
“My decision to withdraw the mask mandate does not mean that I do not encourage mask wearing, nor does it impact schools, businesses or long-term care facilities,” Hutto said in a news release. “By taking this next step, I am requesting that citizens continue these practices without having a mandate in place. I will continue to watch the number of COVID-19 cases in our county and encourage others to practice frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks when in public places. We will get through this pandemic by continuing to work together and support one another.”
On Monday afternoon, the city of Lebanon announced that eight administrative employees had tested positive for COVID-19 and that city’s administrative building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., was being closed to the public.
“Under Mayor (Bernie) Ash’s direction, the city has closed down that building and have sent everyone home,” mayoral assistant Debbie Jessen said in a news release. “The building will be decontaminated immediately and will not be available for staff or public use to allow any infected employees to come out of quarantine and to protect the wellbeing of others.”
Ash has been self-quarantined since Sept. 17, when the result of a COVID-19 test he took two days earlier came back positive. At that time, the Mitchell House, 106 N. Castle Heights Ave, where the mayor has his office, was closed overnight for a deep cleaning.
Jessen said the administration building’s drive-thru would remain open to the public, but that the building would be closed for 24 days. She said factors contributing to the closure includes the number of employees infected and the volume of public traffic in the building. The city’s human resources director, Sylvia Reichle, said the length of the closure was based on guidance from the Wilson County Health Department.
As of Saturday, the county has seen 3,519 COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths. Statewide, those numbers are 192,995 and 2,377.
Gov. Bill Lee granted county mayors the authority to enforce mask mandates in their communities through an executive order also set to expire Thursday. The governor’s office told the Democrat that Lee will discuss whether to extend that order at a 3 p.m. press briefing Tuesday.
Hutto was also unavailable for comment on whether he would be willing to implement another mask mandate if cases trend upward again.
“The compliance of Wilson Countians has significantly impacted the decrease of COVID-19 cases in our community,” he said in the letter. “After reviewing the downward trends of the past months, I am hopeful that the number of cases in Wilson County will continue to decrease.”
