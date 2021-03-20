Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto rescinded the county’s mask mandate Friday.
In a news release issued late Friday afternoon, Hutto cited declining COVID-19 cases as the reason for the move, which went into effect at 11:59 p.m.
“The arrival of a vaccine and our shift from the red to yellow zone gives me hope that we are headed in the right direction,” Hutto said in the release. “We have endured this pandemic for a year now and I believe it is time for us all to make a choice to develop practices that protect ourselves and others from this virus. Whatever your decision, it is important that we adapt to a new lifestyle as we continue our battle against this illness.”
Hutto made the move after the White House Coronavirus Task Force Report said Wilson County had moved from the Red Zone directly to the Yellow Zone, skipping over the Orange Zone.
In three categories, average number of daily new cases, 14-day average of new cases and 7-day positivity rates, the county saw large drops. In daily new cases, in December the average was 275. That dropped to 193 in January, 91 in February and to 66 through Wednesday. In the 14-day category, the average number of daily new cases droped from 191.3 in December to 43.2 through March 17. And the 7-day positivity rate has gone from 26.8% in December to 12% so far this month.
According to the release, the mayor’s decision to withdraw Wilson County’s mask mandate does not mean that mask wearing is not encouraged, nor does it mean that mask wearing is not a vital tool that can be used to slow the spread of COVID-19. The withdrawal of the mask mandate does not impact schools, businesses, or long-term care facilities, which develop their own policies and procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Hutto’s office will continue to track the county’s COVID-19 cases. As the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed, Hutto is hopeful that the number of cases will continue to decrease. However, it is important to remember that necessary precautions such as frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks in public places are crucial tools that can help us slow the spread of COVID-19.
Throughout the pandemic, Hutto has followed Gov. Bill Lee’s executive orders regarding pandemic precautions — until now. Lee’s executive order giving county mayors the authority to issue such mandates is still in effect.
For more information, visit the COVID-19 tab on Wilson County government’s website at www.wilsoncountytn.gov.
